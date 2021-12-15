Riyadh GCC summit, Pfizer Covid drug, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, leaders from the region arrived in Riyadh yesterday for the GCC summit and Pfizer is trending over claims that one of its drug has shown a high level of effectiveness in preventing unvaccinated Covid-19 patients from needing hospital care.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theatres and there is a sharp increase in searches for information about tornadoes after the devastation in Kentucky.