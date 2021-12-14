Gulf leaders set to meet in Riyadh to discuss security co-operation

Gulf leaders are expected to meet today in Riyadh to discuss regional security and co-operation.

The GCC states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar — come together every year to discuss trade, politics and security issues.

Sultan Haitham of Oman will not be attending the 42nd summit as he is set to visit London and Washington in the coming days.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, will lead the UAE's delegation.

The summit represents the first time Gulf authorities will meet after signing the historic AlUla agreement in January, which saw Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman push for a deal to end a rift with Qatar that lasted for three and a half years.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt cut diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in 2017 over its support for extremist groups.

Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will chair his delegation.

Ahead of the summit, Qatar's former prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani said “signs of positive political harmony are beginning to appear on the horizon” in the Gulf region.

Sheikh Hamad said he expects the summit to rehabilitate the GCC “and prepare it for a new steady start in various fields, which will be studied and realistic”.