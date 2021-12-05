Saudi Arabia assures Lebanon, arrests in Pakistan after murder, Pink Zooms fan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

In today's episode France and Saudi Arabia assure Lebanon of their support, Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts and, in Pakistan, more than 100 people have been arrested following the murder of a Sri Lankan factory worker.

In the US, television anchor Chris Cuomo has been fired by CNN for his participation in the defence of his older brother ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo and singer Pink helps a fan with bone cancer tick off one of the items on her bucket list.