UAE's largest legal reform, Omicron Covid variant, Beatles documentary - Trending

On today's episode, President Sheikh Khalifa has formally approved the most extensive legal reforms in the UAE’s history, countries from the southern part of Africa have been put on no-fly lists where the new Omicron Covid variant is believed to have originated and a football match between Benfica and Belenenses was abandoned after the latter failed to field a team in the second half because of a Covid outbreak.

A third person has died in the UK following Storm Arwen and a new Beatles documentary has been released by Peter Jackson.