UAE residents run with Usain Bolt, Glasgow Climate Pact, Hajj online permits - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE residents run with Usain Bolt, more than 190 countries agree to the Glasgow Climate Pact at Cop26 and in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter files her candidacy for the vice presidency. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announces a new service to allow pilgrims to apply for permits online and actor Taylor Lautner, known for playing Jacob in the Twilight film series, announces his engagement.