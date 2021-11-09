Dubai-WEF shared goals, Obama at Cop26, Jeff Bezos reacts to Leonardo DiCaprio - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, expresses shared goals with the World Economic Forum, Barack Obama attends Cop26 and Jeff Bezos responds to a viral video of his girlfriend interacting with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Egypt's capital is gearing up for the 43rd Cairo International Film Festival and the Saudi city of Buraidah is recognised by Unesco as a creative city in the field of gastronomy.