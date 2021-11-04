Emirati in Mars experiment, Pfizer approval for children, Diwali celebrations - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Diwali celebrations begin around the world and the UAE space programme announces astronaut Saleh Al Ameri will be spending eight months in a Mars mission simulator.

The Pfizer vaccine's approval for children aged 5-11 causes a surge in searches, and as Cop26 continues people trawl the internet to find the countries with the highest carbon emissions.

Updated: November 4th 2021, 4:46 AM

