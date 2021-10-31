Abu Dhabi UFC, Ruler of Dubai meets 7-year-old fan, women feel safer in UAE - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE tops a list of places women feel safest, and a seven-year-old girl gets her wish to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Glover Teixeira, 42, wins UFC267 in Abu Dhabi to become the second oldest champion in UFC history and Gulf nations withdraw their envoys from Beirut after pro-Houthi comments were made by a Lebanese minister.

Updated: October 31st 2021, 6:28 AM

