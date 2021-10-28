Abu Dhabi prepares for UFC, UAE satellite, Alec Baldwin investigation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.
On today's episode, the UAE is to launch the world's most advanced satellite into space, Abu Dhabi prepares for UFC and Iraq's electoral commission announces a manual recount of some votes.
The investigation into how Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer is under way, and searches about high US petrol prices are on the rise.
Updated: October 28th 2021, 4:46 AM