Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world. In today's episode Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to exceed one million visitors within the first month, Ed Sheeran has tested positive for Covid-19 and actor James Michael Tyler best known for his role as Gunther on the hit TV show Friends, has died at age 59. Pakistan beat India in T20 and China's latest Covid-19 outbreak is likely to spread further.