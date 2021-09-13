UAE Projects of the 50, women's education under the Taliban, Britney engaged - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and across the world. On today's episode: the UAE sets 13 more initiatives for the Projects of the 50; women are permitted to study under the Taliban but not alongside men; and two female candidates have been announced for France's presidential election next year. Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor clash at the MTV Video Music Awards, and Britney Spears gets engaged to fitness trainer and businessman Sam Asghari after five years together.