Abu Dhabi cuts business fees, Israel appoints envoy to UAE, Ahmed Hafnaoui - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, protests and the freezing of parliament in Tunisia, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi says his country no longer requires US combat troops to fight ISIS, and Israel appoints its first permanent ambassador to the UAE.

Abu Dhabi to cut business set-up fees by 94 per cent and Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui is trending after winning gold at the Olympics.

Updated: July 26th 2021, 4:37 AM
Brief scores:

Toss: Rajputs, elected to field first

Sindhis 94-6 (10 ov)

Watson 42; Munaf 3-20

Rajputs 96-0 (4 ov)

Shahzad 74 not out

