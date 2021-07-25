Abu Dhabi slashes business set-up fees by more than 90%

Licence renewal fees in Abu Dhabi emirate have been reduced to Dh1,000. Delores Johnson / The National

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, in partnership with other government entities, cut business set-up fees by 94 per cent to Dh1,000 as the emirate seeks to increase its competitiveness and attract more investors.

The new fees are applicable to six activities within the business licence and will cover all fees from Abu Dhabi government entities such as Added, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, membership fees for Abu Dhabi Chamber, CoC (Certificate of Conformity) issuance fee and charges required by Abu Dhabi regulating entities dependent on the type of business.

Licence renewal fees have also been reduced to Dh1,000, the agency said.

“We hope this significant change in fee structure helps to further ease the set-up process for new and existing investors," said Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of Added.

"Our goal for Abu Dhabi, as part of our new economic strategy, is to create a thriving business environment that encourages growth and innovation. Ease of starting and managing a business is a key lever, and we strongly believe the restructuring of fees will help us achieve this goal.”

Abu Dhabi has taken various measures, including providing rent rebates, discounts on utility bills and loan guarantee packages, to support businesses and stimulate economic growth in the past year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, it detailed a plan to stimulate economic growth through strategic investments and 16 initiatives to support the private sector.

The latest move to introduce a fixed fee will increase transparency and reduce administration for investors while creating a favourable environment for the SMEs, Added said.

The new fees will be effective from July 27, 2021 but all federal fees will continue to apply, the statement said.

Abu Dhabi's economy is expected to grow by between 6 per cent and 8 per cent over the next two years, driven by government spending, financial services and foreign direct investment, Mr Al Shorafa said earlier this year.

The emirate plans to focus on specific sectors in which government entities can partner with private companies "to enhance their growth and increase their contribution to the emirate’s gross domestic product”, he said in April.

As part of ongoing efforts to enable the private sector, #AbuDhabi has reduced business setup fees to AED1,000 – a 94 per cent reduction from current rates. pic.twitter.com/pV8vMU3qYZ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) July 25, 2021

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Types of bank fraud 1) Phishing Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. 2) Smishing The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. 3) Vishing The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. 4) SIM swap Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. 5) Identity theft Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. 6) Prize scams Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Bombshell Director: Jay Roach Stars: Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie Four out of five stars

