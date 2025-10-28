Season finale: Taymoor Marmarchi on breaking silos, building a Grammy moment for the Middle East

As we wrap up the first season of Tarab, we look at where the Middle East’s music industry may be heading next.

A Grammy Awards for the Middle East. That’s the vision Taymoor Marmarchi is bringing to life.

As the first executive director of the Mena Recording Academy, Marmarchi is laying the groundwork for an inclusive regional music ecosystem that connects artists, producers and industry figures from across the Arab world and its diaspora.

In this season finale of Tarab, Marmarchi joins host Saeed Saeed to discuss plans for a regional membership network, and, eventually, a full-scale awards ceremony. Inspired by the success of the Latin Grammys, he believes the time is right for the region to unite and showcase its musical excellence on a global stage.

In the episode, Marmarchi talks about the challenges of building infrastructure for a fragmented industry, and the opportunities that lie ahead for young musicians.

He also looks back on his work with Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, and the charity anthem Bokra, and shares why his new role feels like the culmination of a 25-year career spent bridging cultures through music.

Over ten episodes, Tarab has explored the depth and diversity of the Middle East’s evolving sound, from oud virtuosos and hip-hop innovators to indie dreamers and classical composers.

Make sure to listen to all the episodes on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts. Stay tuned for the next season.