Ya'koob Al Refaie on Sons of Yusuf and Kuwaiti hip-hop

On this week's episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed dives into Khaliji hip-hop with Ya'koob Al Refaie, one half of Kuwait's groundbreaking sibling duo, Sons of Yusuf.
Joining The National from Kuwait City, Ya'koob discusses their second album, Granada, a project crafted across continents that draws inspiration from spirituality, Islamic art, and history.
