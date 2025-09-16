Podcasts
Tarab

Ya'koob Al Refaie on Sons of Yusuf and Kuwaiti hip-hop

Sibling duo are reshaping sounds of the Gulf

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 16, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

On this week's episode of Tarab, host Saeed Saeed dives into Khaliji hip-hop with Ya'koob Al Refaie, one half of Kuwait's groundbreaking sibling duo, Sons of Yusuf.

Joining The National from Kuwait City, Ya'koob discusses their second album, Granada, a project crafted across continents that draws inspiration from spirituality, Islamic art, and history.

Updated: September 16, 2025, 3:08 AM`
Ya'koob and Abdul Rahman Al Refaie of Sons of Yusuf. Photo: Sons of Yusuf

Ya'koob Al Refaie on Sons of Yusuf and Kuwaiti hip-hop

