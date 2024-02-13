Pocketful of Dirhams: What does the future of work have in store for us?

There’s a lot of speculation about how we’ll be working and getting paid in the future – think 2040 and beyond.

While all those dystopian TV shows and movies might help you to imagine what it could be like, we are already getting glimpses of the future in our daily lives.

This is thanks to our increased reliance on automation and, of course, the more recent surge in our use of generative artificial intelligence.

One recent report on the future of work has found that traditional salaries will no longer exist – that’s right, forget the frustration of waiting for your monthly salary transfer. Instead, employees can look forward to real-time payments and even instant bonuses for a job well done.

But what else is in store for workers in the future?

Host Felicity Glover talks to Tracey Follows, a UK-based futurist who discusses her latest research on the work of the future.