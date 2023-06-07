Pocketful of Dirhams: The Winklevoss twins on Bitcoin and investing in crypto

In this special episode of Pocketful of Dirhams, we talk to the billionaire twin brothers who famously sued Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg for allegedly stealing their idea for Facebook.

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, former Olympic rowers and founders of crypto exchange Gemini, first became famous after their legal dispute with Mr Zuckerberg, portrayed in the critically acclaimed 2010 movie, The Social Network.

Their venture into the world of cryptocurrency pushed the Winklevoss twins into the spotlight again. In 2014, they founded Gemini, which has become one of the most reputable and regulated platforms in the industry.

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Cameron and Tyler at The National’s newsroom in Abu Dhabi. They talk about their belief in Bitcoin, how they first came across it, why they founded Gemini, how to cope with the volatile crypto market and why AI is the next big thing for crypto.

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

