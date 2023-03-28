Pocketful of Dirhams: How do finance professionals manage their own money?

Have you ever wondered how finance professionals manage their own money?

It can be difficult for many of us to manage our personal finances at the best of times, such as sticking to a budget, ensuring we have enough to cover our daily expenses and consistently saving for important financial milestones, such as a down payment on a home and retirement.

There's no doubt that financial literacy is one of the most important elements of successfully managing our money — but it doesn't come naturally to some people, who struggle to plan for a financially secure future.

While some of us may seek advice from a finance professional to help us on our path to financial security, others might be wondering whether those professionals manage their money differently to regular people. And are they more responsible and less susceptible to temptation than we are?

In this episode of Pocketful of Dirhams, host Felicity Glover speaks to Fazeela Gopalani, the head of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the Middle East, who says that planning is key to managing your personal finances successfully — and something that she practices every day with her own money.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Doaa Farid

