Why balance is important for happiness, health and wealth – Pocketful of Dirhams

Personal finance expert and author Andrew Hallam has inspired expatriates around the world to invest more effectively through his international bestselling books Millionaire Teacher and Millionaire Expat, which detail his journey about how he built a million-dollar portfolio of low-cost exchange-traded funds on a teacher’s salary.

Hallam, who started investing as a teenager and became a millionaire at 37, has a new book out this month: Balance: How to Invest and Spend for Happiness, Health and Wealth.

Balance was inspired by Hallam’s curiosity about why people equate success with money and career. While these aren’t bad goals, he says, there is more to life than work and a salary.

Hallam believes success should be measured by life satisfaction based on four factors: strong relationships, having enough money, good health and a sense of purpose.

But how do we achieve this?

Host Felicity Glover is joined by Hallam, who talks about his new book and why it’s important to find the right balance in your financial life.

Hosted by Felicity Glover

Produced by Arthur Eddyson and Ayesha Khan

