Make managing your money a habit you enjoy - Pocketful of Dirhams

As the popular saying goes: money does not grow on trees. But wealth can grow through careful money management.

While getting on top of your finances may seem like an insurmountable task for some, taking control and being consistent will help you turn a time-consuming chore into a habit you actually enjoy.

From tracking your expenses to following a simple budget and cutting down on unnecessary expenditure, there are a number of easy ways to help you stay on top of your financial affairs.

While the Covid-19 crisis saw some people’s spending decrease dramatically last year, others suffered job losses that threw their personal finances into chaos.

So, how can people get their finances back on track in this post-Covid era and how can it be done in a simple way?

Host Alice Haine is joined by Alexis Soued, the co-founder of Lune, a new personal financial assistance platform which aims to simplify money management and increase financial literacy in the Mena region.

Listen to last week's episode on why Blockchain is worth far more than cryptocurrencies:

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

