Covid-19 pandemic sparks a savings boom in the UAE

New liquidity boosts money held in savings accounts to a total of Dh199bn in April, up from Dh189.22bn in December, UAE Central Bank data shows

Consumers in the UAE are saving more in 2021, data from the Central Bank of the UAE shows. Getty Images
Consumers in the UAE are saving more in 2021, data from the Central Bank of the UAE shows. Getty Images

Consumers in the UAE are saving more in 2021 as they look to create a financial safety net to protect themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic, new data from the Central Bank of the UAE indicates.

Savings in accounts held in the country's banks swelled by a total of Dh9.77 billion ($2.66bn) in the four months to April, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.

Read More

Nick Donaldson / The NationalHow the top 25 mega-billionaires in the US pay less tax than ordinary workers

5 key factors to consider when looking for a home loan

DIFC employees 'confident of receiving gratuity' after signing up for Dews savings plan

The new liquidity boosted the funds held in savings accounts in the UAE to a total of Dh199bn in April, from Dh189.22bn in December, data from the Central Bank of the UAE’s Banking and Monetary Statistics – April 2021 report showed.

The Covid-19 pandemic tipped the world economy last year into its worst recession since the Great Depression, forcing countries into lockdowns that led to higher unemployment and reduced salaries, according to the International Monetary Fund.

While governments around the world are easing restrictions and reopening their economies, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of saving and having an emergency fund for short-term liquidity needs, financial experts said.

“People are definitely more financially conscious and facing up to issues they have ignored for many years,” Carol Glynn, founder of Dubai-based Conscious Finance Coaching, said.

“They are more worried than ever about job security and are looking to their savings to build a safety net.

"I think Covid-19 for some has also allowed time to finally look at their financial situation and invest the hours to budget, forecast and plan."

In August last year, a study conducted by YouGov on behalf of consultancy Kearney Middle East found that four out of 10 UAE residents increased their personal savings when movement restrictions were in place, as they cut back spending on big-ticket items and reduced the amount of money remitted back home.

.
.

Another survey by Bayt.com and market research company YouGov in November last year found that about 68 per cent of people in the UAE considered saving money as a top priority in 2021.

“More and more customers have realised their savings potential during this period of heightened awareness. That said, as the economy opens up, we are also seeing an increase in consumption.“If there's one thing the global pandemic has taught everyone, it's the importance of financial preparedness,” Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and head of retail banking and wealth management at Emirates NBD, said.

“We have seen an overall increase in savings across all customer profiles, with a higher percentage of incomes being saved.”

Last year, the Central Bank of the UAE introduced the Targeted Economic Support Scheme – a Dh50bn, zero-cost liquidity programme for lenders in the country.

The regulator extended parts of the programme to the end of June next year to help soften the economic blow of the pandemic.

Overall, the UAE has unveiled economic support packages worth Dh388bn since the onset of the pandemic.

Updated: June 10, 2021 02:45 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
ECB president Christine Lagarde held the pandemic emergency purchase programme (Pepp) at €1.85 trillion. Reuters

ECB renews pledge on faster bond buying to help sustain Covid recovery

Banking
Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. AFP

UK’s Matt Hancock hits back at claims he is a serial liar

Europe
UAE authorities have urged the public to adhere to distancing and mask-wearing precautions, even if vaccinated. Reuters

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,190 new cases

Health
A man is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Slovakia, but an imbalance of available doses is up for discussion among world leaders. AFP

G7 prepares to offer one billion Covid vaccines to the world

Europe
epa09257204 Customers seat during lunch time at the 'La Fontaine de Mars' restaurant on the day of the reopening of the bars and restaurants inside and on terraces in Paris, France, 09 June 2021. France reopens bars and restaurants nationwide after easing of coronavirus health measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France and Belgium ease lockdown rules for return of cafe culture

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast