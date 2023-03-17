Episode 4: ‘Young people are the hope’

Twenty years on, as politicians, analysts and journalists consider the anniversary of the US-led invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime, an entire generation of Iraqis are too young to have any recollection of the war. Rather, they are the young Iraqi men and women who represent the present and the future. They have inherited the burden of the past but will shape the future.

In this episode, host Mina Al-Oraibi discusses the future of Iraq with three students of the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) and Mina Aldroubi, senior reporter at The National.

This episode was produced by Doaa Farid, editing and sound design by Arthur Eddyson, music by Naseer Shamma.

