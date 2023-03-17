Episode 3: ‘A new world order’

America's decision to go to war in 2003 and remove the regime of Saddam Hussein has shaped much of the century for Iraq, the region, the US and arguably the world.

In this episode, host Mina Al-Oraibi discusses how the world has changed since the US-led invasion with Emma Sky, founding director of Yale's International Leadership Centre; Douglas A Silliman, president of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington and the ambassador to Iraq from 2016-2019; and Paul Salem, president and chief executive of the Middle East Institute in Washington.

This episode was produced by Doaa Farid, editing and sound design by Arthur Eddyson, music by Naseer Shamma.

Also in this series:

Episode 1: ‘Time will tell’

Episode 2: ‘My father was taken from us’

Episode 4: ‘Young people are the hope’