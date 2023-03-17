Episode 1: ‘Time will tell’

Twenty years ago, when confronted with the reality of the US-led invasion, there were hopes that the removal of Saddam Hussein would lead to Iraq realising its vast potential.

During the first few months after March 2003, with the American occupation under way, upheaval and chaos mixed with the newfound freedoms of expression and movement.

It led many to say that time would tell whether the war was a bitter but necessary pill for a better future. But the 20 intervening years have not given us a clear answer.

In this episode, host Mina Al-Oraibi explores how the US-led invasion has changed Iraq and Iraqis with Fanar Haddad, assistant professor of Arab Studies at the University of Copenhagen; Miina Ali, a certified language trainer in Iraq; and Ali Al-Shouk, senior reporter at The National.

This episode was produced by Doaa Farid, editing and sound design by Arthur Eddyson, music by Naseer Shamma.

