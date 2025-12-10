Dmitry Balyasny on Abu Dhabi expansion, AI agents and 2026 outlook

In this special edition of The Inside Brief recorded live on stage at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, host Manus Cranny sits down with Dmitry Balyasny, managing partner and chief investment officer Balyasny Asset Management, which oversees more than $30 billion across multi-strategy portfolios.

In a wide-ranging conversation, Mr Balyasny discusses why his firm is expanding in Abu Dhabi and what makes it an emerging global financial centre. He also explained how technology, AI and collaboration are reshaping the future of asset management.

Mr Balyasny breaks down how his team has built 2,000 AI agents running 5,000 daily tasks, transforming productivity. He explains why AI will not replace human judgment, but will redefine how markets are analysed and decisions are made.

The conversation covers Abu Dhabi’s rise as a global financial centre, the next generation of traders and how Mr Balyasny’s team selects talent from 30,000 applicants each year. It also explores the outlook for markets in 2026, and the biggest tail risks ahead for investors.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

