Helima Croft on oil markets, sanctions, next year's scenarios and personal lessons

In this episode of The Inside Brief, Manus Cranny sits down with Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets' managing director and global head of commodity strategy, and a former CIA economic analyst, for a rare, deeply informed conversation on geopolitics, oil markets and leadership.
Ms Croft decodes the Opec+ pause and Saudi oil strategy, offering a grounded forecast for 2026 oil prices under different policy paths, and explores what renewed attention on Venezuela, Guyana and US shale could mean for global supply.
She assesses the tightening grip of US sanctions on Russian exports, the shifting stance on Ukrainian strikes and the complex endgame Russia's President Vladimir Putin may seek in Europe.
Reflecting on her time at the CIA, Ms Croft reveals what she learnt from briefing US presidents and how analytic discipline shapes her scenario work on Wall Street.
The conversation also explores the realities of balancing high-pressure careers with family while mentoring the next generation.
The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.
