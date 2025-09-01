When you’re in your twenties, life can feel relentlessly busy. Between juggling studies or a full-time job, maintaining a social life, and trying to make sense of adult responsibilities, eating well often falls to the bottom of the list. Breakfast gets skipped, lunch is an afterthought, and dinner ends up being whatever’s quickest or closest.

In this episode of How to Adult, host Hala Nasar reflects on her own experience of overlooking nutrition during a demanding period of life.

To learn tips and tools of building a good nutrition regime into her life, Hala is first joined by Aarti Jhurani, who has developed a routine of preparing her meals every Sunday, ensuring that the week ahead is as smooth and nourishing as possible.

Later, Hala is joined by Aisling Oslizlok, a registered dietitian based in Dubai with a master’s degree in human nutrition and dietetics. Aisling explains why paying attention to your diet in your twenties is more important than many realise, offering practical, evidence-based advice on how to build a balanced approach to nutrition that actually fits your lifestyle.

How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear each Monday across podcast platforms.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

Bio Age: 25 Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering Favourite colour: White Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi. First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

SEMI-FINAL Monterrey 1 Funes Mori (14) Liverpool 2 Keita (11), Firmino (90 1)