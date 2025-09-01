Podcasts
How to Adult

Episode 6: Food for thought - best meal prep tips to get you through the week

The episode offers tips and expert insights into how food is a foundational part of growing into a healthier adult

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Hala Nasar
Hala Nasar

September 01, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

When you’re in your twenties, life can feel relentlessly busy. Between juggling studies or a full-time job, maintaining a social life, and trying to make sense of adult responsibilities, eating well often falls to the bottom of the list. Breakfast gets skipped, lunch is an afterthought, and dinner ends up being whatever’s quickest or closest.

In this episode of How to Adult, host Hala Nasar reflects on her own experience of overlooking nutrition during a demanding period of life.

To learn tips and tools of building a good nutrition regime into her life, Hala is first joined by Aarti Jhurani, who has developed a routine of preparing her meals every Sunday, ensuring that the week ahead is as smooth and nourishing as possible.

Later, Hala is joined by Aisling Oslizlok, a registered dietitian based in Dubai with a master’s degree in human nutrition and dietetics. Aisling explains why paying attention to your diet in your twenties is more important than many realise, offering practical, evidence-based advice on how to build a balanced approach to nutrition that actually fits your lifestyle.

How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear each Monday across podcast platforms.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

Bio

Age: 25

Town: Al Diqdaqah – Ras Al Khaimah

Education: Bachelors degree in mechanical engineering

Favourite colour: White

Favourite place in the UAE: Downtown Dubai

Favourite book: A Life in Administration by Ghazi Al Gosaibi.

First owned baking book: How to Be a Domestic Goddess by Nigella Lawson.

David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

More on this story
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from Firas Maksad
SEMI-FINAL

Monterrey 1 

Funes Mori (14)

Liverpool 2

Keita (11), Firmino (90 1)

More on Quran memorisation:
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
On Women's Day
Updated: September 01, 2025, 9:19 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

Israel said it found documents belonging to Mohammed Sinwar. Photo: Israel Defence Forces

Hamas leader dead, and Syrian forces attack Alawite hub

How to Adult: Shopping hacks for healthier meals

Food for thought - best meal prep tips to get you through the week

MBG Corporate Services leaders

How MBG’s female leaders are driving growth in the UAE

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the Bushehr nuclear power plant. AP Photo

Israel's conflicting orders in Gaza, and countdown for UN sanctions on Iran

More podcasts