A stage for spectacle and subtlety: Inside Dar Al Funoon

This week on Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss Dar Al Funoon, the new performing arts centre announced for Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District.

The hosts discuss the opportunities the centre will bring to the UAE’s cultural scene, from live music and theatre to intimate performances. They also reflect on the legacy of renowned architect Frank Gehry, who designed the new venue and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, set to open later this year.

Enas and Farah then dive into The National's annual summer reading list, sharing recommendations from colleagues across the newsroom. From thrillers and black comedy to investigative journalism and healing fiction, they talk about the books they're most looking forward to reading over the summer.

They sign off with their own personal picks to enjoy during Culture Bites’ summer hiatus, before they return in September in time for the UAE’s new cultural season.