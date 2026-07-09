World Cup round-up: Egypt file Fifa referee complaint and Morocco face France tonight

The fallout from Egypt's 3-2 defeat to Argentina is deepening. The Egyptian Football Association has filed a formal complaint with Fifa calling for an investigation into referee Francois Letexier and his VAR team over what it described as serious mistakes, double standards and improper use of the video technology. The EFA has also asked Fifa to remove the officiating crew from the rest of the tournament.

Egypt's team director also claimed the referee threatened manager Hossam Hassan during the game. Hassan said he would not watch another match at this World Cup. The EFA has confirmed it wants Hassan to continue as national team coach.

Fifa is also under broader pressure over the Folarin Balogun suspension controversy. Seventy-two European legislators have written to EU football association heads asking them to support an investigation into Fifa and president Gianni Infantino over Balogun's suspended ban and wider governance concerns. Belgium, now preparing for their quarter-final against Spain, have also complained about the quality of their training facilities in Los Angeles.

In other news, Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has stepped down after nine years in charge following their last-32 exit to Portugal. And Jorge Jesus is the leading candidate to succeed Roberto Martinez as Portugal coach after they lost to Spain in the last 16. England have not ruled out Jordan Henderson returning at this tournament after surgery on a broken arm suffered while celebrating against Mexico.

Tonight, Morocco face France in the quarter-finals at midnight UAE time, in what Atlas Lions coach Mohamed Ouahbi has said is not about revenge but about winning the World Cup. Les Bleus beat Morocco 2-0 in the semi-final of the 2022 competition in Qatar. Ismael Saibari is unlikely to feature for the Moroccans due to injury, with Soufiane Rahimi expected to replace him.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.