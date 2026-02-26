Podcasts
Culture Bites

What we learnt from the America’s Next Top Model documentary

Hosts react to the fashion industry controversies brought to the surface in Netflix’s new show

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
  • Play/Pause English
  • Play/Pause Arabic
Bookmark

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and guest host Faisal Al Zaabi, The National's culture reporter, reflect on a new Netflix documentary revisiting the hit 2000s reality show America’s Next Top Model.

The docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, features interviews with former contestants, judges and host Tyra Banks. It has reignited debate about the fashion industry's standards at the time and the treatment of young models on the programme.

Enas and Faisal discuss criticism of the show's pursuit of ratings at the expense of contestants’ well-being, and question whether its creators have taken sufficient responsibility in the years since.

The hosts also share their favourite Ramadan cultural traditions as the holy month enters its second week. Faisal talks about Gargee’an, a popular Gulf celebration in which children dress in traditional clothing and go door-to-door collecting sweets and nuts. Enas recalls the mosaharaty, who would walk the streets at night, drumming and chanting to wake families up for suhoor.

Updated: February 26, 2026, 2:00 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

What we learnt from the America’s Next Top Model documentary
Headphones

What we learnt from the America’s Next Top Model documentary

Discount supermarket promotions in the UAE are a response to consumer demand for better value in the aisles. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Headphones

The Ramadan economy: How UAE consumers are spending in 2026

Mohamed El-Erian with Manus Cranny
Headphones

Mohamed El-Erian calls for Fed 'reboot'

A man in Tehran reads an Iranian newspaper, as nuclear talks between the US and Iran have resumed. EPA
Headphones

What does the US want from a deal with Iran?

More podcasts

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

Mail
          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          The Arts Edit