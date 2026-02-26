What we learnt from the America’s Next Top Model documentary

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and guest host Faisal Al Zaabi, The National's culture reporter, reflect on a new Netflix documentary revisiting the hit 2000s reality show America’s Next Top Model.

The docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model, features interviews with former contestants, judges and host Tyra Banks. It has reignited debate about the fashion industry's standards at the time and the treatment of young models on the programme.

Enas and Faisal discuss criticism of the show's pursuit of ratings at the expense of contestants’ well-being, and question whether its creators have taken sufficient responsibility in the years since.

The hosts also share their favourite Ramadan cultural traditions as the holy month enters its second week. Faisal talks about Gargee’an, a popular Gulf celebration in which children dress in traditional clothing and go door-to-door collecting sweets and nuts. Enas recalls the mosaharaty, who would walk the streets at night, drumming and chanting to wake families up for suhoor.