From public spaces to galleries, where to find street art in the UAE

We speak to the curator of the No Trespassing exhibition at the Ishara Art Foundation

Farah Andrews
August 14, 2025

In this episode of Culture Bites, host Farah Andrews explores the intersection of cities and street art through No Trespassing, an exhibition at the Ishara Art Foundation in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, running until August 30.

Curated by Priyanka Mehra, the show presents six site-specific interventions that brought street materials into the gallery space.

Priyanka joins Farah in the studio to share her insights on what street art means in the UAE, common misconceptions about this form of art in the region, how it has evolved in recent years, and which neighbourhoods are becoming creative hotspots.

The conversation then moves into the exhibition itself and the meaning behind the title of No Trespassing. Priyanka also talks about the artists behind the exhibition and how their works reflect the relationship between urban art and cities.

