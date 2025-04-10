Taking the art out of artificial: Has AI gone too far?

This week on Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the ethical consideration of using artificial intelligence to create art.

Their conversation is inspired by the recent viral trend of promoting AI generators like ChatGPT to convert personal photos into Studio Ghibli-style images. The founder of the famous Japanese animation house, Hayao Miyazaki, is staunchly critical of integrating AI into artistic designs. This led to much debate over where to draw the line when it comes to intellectual property and whether it may constitute copyright violations.

In keeping with the theme of digital innovation and moral ambiguity, Enas and Farah preview the new season of Black Mirror. After 14 years since it first launched, the show is back again for a seventh season, with a star-studded cast that includes Peter Capaldi, Chris O'Dowd and Rashida Jones.

The hosts reflect on some of the most critically acclaimed episodes from seasons past and tease some of the upcoming ones. They discuss the cautionary tales from the show and how dangerously close some of them are to becoming a reality.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

A MINECRAFT MOVIE Director: Jared Hess Starring: Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa Rating: 3/5

How it works Each player begins with one of the great empires of history, from Julius Caesar's Rome to Ramses of Egypt, spread over Europe and the Middle East. Round by round, the player expands their empire. The more land they have, the more money they can take from their coffers for each go. As unruled land and soldiers are acquired, players must feed them. When a player comes up against land held by another army, they can choose to battle for supremacy. A dice-based battle system is used and players can get the edge on their enemy with by deploying a renowned hero on the battlefield. Players that lose battles and land will find their coffers dwindle and troops go hungry. The end goal? Global domination of course.

Mobile phone packages comparison