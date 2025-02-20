Can video games change how we understand history?

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss a new video game about the 1948 Palestinian Nakba, talking about how gaming can be used to tell historical stories. The upcoming Dreams on a Pillow follows a Palestinian mother called Omm who, in the chaos of being forcibly removed from her home, mistakenly grabs a pillow instead of her child.

Meanwhile, the Bafta TV awards delivered some big surprises this year, with Mikey Madison taking Best Actress and Conclave winning both Best Film and Best British Film. The hosts picked their highlights from the awards ceremony, while looking at the global influence of it.

Listing their weekly recommendations, Farah picked Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which hit UAE cinemas a few days ago, and Enas picked Bashy's Being Poor is Expensive album, which was announced as Best Album at the Mobo Awards after recording the episode.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding