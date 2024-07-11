Culture Bites: Arab stories being told through film and Ambani wedding timeline explained

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal share highlights from this year's Amman International Film Festival, where a an impressive roster of documentaries and dramas from Arab filmmakers are being screened, and have already got global conversation going.

The hosts share some of the titles worth watching including My Sweet Land and Bye, Bye Tiberias. The new Palestinian production and distribution house Watermelon Pictures is led by Alana Hadid, half-sister of models Bella and Gigi Hadid, who has made an appearance at the festival.

It's an exciting week for the Arab film industry, as the Emirati-Saudi comedy Al Eid Eiden opens in cinemas. Created by an all-Emirati team of women, the movie is directed by Maitha Alawadhi, produced by Rawia Abdulla and written by Sara Al Sayegh. The hosts also discuss its significance in promoting tourism to Abu Dhabi's Yas Island, where the film was shot.

The much anticipated final leg of the Ambani wedding is finally nearing. Farah breaks down the timeline of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s celebrations, which have stretched nearly a year and a half and have included performances from Rihanna, the Backstreet Boys and, most recently, Justin Bieber.

In a new addition to the show, the hosts share their own experiences as recommendations for the week. In this episode, they suggest eateries around the UAE, inspired by the recently released 2024 Dubai Michelin Guide.