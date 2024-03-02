Rihanna's joy at 'first real show' in eight years for Ambani pre-wedding

Rihanna gave a rare performance of some of her biggest hits at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday.

Matching the dress code of “elegant cocktail", she wore a fluorescent green bodycon and glittery custom-made gown by Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

The singer, who went on a musical hiatus in 2016 to focus on other projects as well as raising her two children with rapper A$AP Rocky, recaptured the magic of old in Jamnagar.

Rihanna always looks so happy when she performs Diamonds 🥹 💎 pic.twitter.com/i0IkDoOpDM — 🕊️ Jay Jay (@holynoapostle) March 1, 2024

“I’m here tonight in honour of Anant and Radhika, thank you for having me here. God bless your union, I wish you all the best, congratulations,” she said as she took the stage.

She added: “How many of you believe in love?” before performing her 2011 hit track We Found Love.

Other hits she performed include Diamonds, Work and Wild Thoughts showcasing the success of her career that has produced eight albums and helped her win nine Grammys.

After leaving the stage, she told reporters: “I'll be back, I love India. The show was the best. I haven’t done a real show in eight years."

Rihanna poses for a picture after performing at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the airport in Jamnagar. Reliance Industries / Reuters

Anant is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. He is hosting a lavish three-day celebration in the Gujarati city, on the west coast of India, which began on Friday.

The 1,200-strong guest list is a who's-who of Bollywood, business leaders, Indian cricketers, politicians and business tycoons.

UAE businessman and Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabaar with his wife; Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone; Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan; Shah Rukh Khan and his family; and Ivanka Trump were some of the guests seen arriving at the airport in Jamnagar city.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone lead the celebrities and business leaders arriving at Jamnagar Airport for the Ambani pre-wedding celebrations. AFP

All were flown on chartered flights into Jamnagar. However, the main wedding event will be held in July in Mumbai.

According to a nine-page event guide and wardrobe planner sent to guests and seen by The National, the celebrations will include several themed parties, which began with a cocktail party called An Evening in Everland on Friday.

The Ambanis are not known to cut corners for their weddings. Anant's sister Isha Ambani's star-studded 7 billion rupee nuptials ($86 million) in 2018 is still the most expensive Indian wedding of all time and included a performance by Beyonce.