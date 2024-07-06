Ambani sangeet: Justin Bieber gives energetic performance in Mumbai

Justin Bieber is the latest international star to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities.

The Canadian pop star performed at the couple’s sangeet ceremony, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday evening.

A sangeet is a traditional prewedding ceremony, particularly in North India and Punjabi traditions, involving lots of festive dancing and celebratory songs.

Wearing a white jacket with a white tank top underneath, baggy pants, black boots and backwards hat, he took to the stage to perform some of his biggest career hits such as What Do You Mean?, Boyfriend, Baby and Love Yourself.

Videos on social media show Bieber giving an energetic performance, dancing and singing while guests are on their feet grooving along.

Justin Bieber performing "Sorry" at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding today. pic.twitter.com/JHNQdXjoCz — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) July 5, 2024

He was also seen interacting with socialite Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, during his performance.

Other performers to also take part in the sangeet included Indian rappers Badshah and Karan Aujla as well as Indian playback singer Stebin Ben.

After his performance ended, Bieber was seen at the airport getting ready to return home.

The singer joins a star-studded line-up that includes Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, David Guetta, Pitbull and Andrea Bocelli as some of the other big-name acts to have performed for the couple.

The theme of the night was a “celebration of hearts” and promised guests a “night of song, dance and wonder” with a dress code of “Indian regional glam”.

The pre-wedding celebrations will continue until next week, where rumours suggest that rapper Drake and singers Adele and Lana Del Rey will be flown into India to perform.

What is a sangeet?

The sangeet is a pre-wedding event celebrated in Indian weddings. It centres around music and dance.

This celebration is meant to honour the coming union of the bride and groom, allowing both families to come together and revel in the festivities. Preparations often involve weeks of dance practice, and participants typically wear colourful, festive attire.

What’s next for the couple?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their pre-wedding even in Jamnagar, Gujarat, India, dressed by Manish Malhotra. All photos: Manish Malhotra

The couple’s grand nuptials are set to be held in a three-day Mumbai celebration, starting next weekend.

The main wedding ceremony, also known as shubh vivaah (or auspicious wedding), is set for July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, a 7.4 hectare business and cultural district owned by the Ambani family’s Reliance Industries. Guests expected to wear traditional Indian attire.

The next day will be the “shubh aashirdwad” (the latter word meaning blessings) ceremony on July 13, featuring a dress code of Indian formal. Finally, celebrations will culminate in “mangal utsav” or the wedding reception on July 14, with the theme of Indian chic.

Ambani, 29, is the youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest men, while Merchant, 29, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant.