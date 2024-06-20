Al Eid Eiden: First look at the Saudi-Emirati family comedy set on Yas Island

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Front Row Filmed Entertainment have released the trailer to a Saudi-Emirati comedy that revolves around a family’s chaotic Eid holiday in Abu Dhabi.

Al Eid Eiden follows a young couple and their three children on holiday on Yas Island, where they visit Warner Bros World and stay at the WB Abu Dhabi Hotel. The film will be released in Gulf cinemas on July 11.

Al Eid Eiden was filmed across several locations on Yas Island, many of which are seen in the trailer, as it gives a glimpse to the chaos that propels the plot.

Image Nation’s description of the film reads: “As everything starts to go wrong on this holiday adventure, laughter, chaos and unexpected friendships ensue, as they learn what it means to be a family.”

The Monster actress Meera Al Midfa and Alkhallat actor Fahad Al Butairi take on the role of the couple, whilst Abdulmajeed Fahad, Layla Fahad and Abdulmohsen Al Harbi depict their mischievous children. The film also stars Ramy actor Shadi Alfons and Hassan Rajab Alhammadi, a frequent contributor in the Emirati theatre and film scene.

Al Eid Eiden was helmed by a team of Emirati women. The film marks the feature debut of director Maitha Alawadhi, who is known for short works including Charlie and X. Rawia Abdulla, the Amal’s Cloud filmmaker, is the producer and Sara Al Sayegh wrote the script.

Midfa told The National: "I can’t imagine being cast in a film with any other actors. They are my screen family. Working with the kids and Fahad on an incredible and funny story that I know many will relate to is something I was excited about.

"It was a seamless bond and I learned so much from them all. I really enjoyed exploring the creativity of comedic performance with the director Maitha Alawadhi and having the support of an incredible cast and crew. The love and laughter spilled out of the film and onto the set."

Al Eid Eiden is being distributed by Front Row’s newly-founded Haywire Pictures, a label that focuses on mainstream titles. Image Nation Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, is known to be one of the region’s leading film studios, having produced critically acclaimed works including Voy! Voy! Voy! as well as the Netflix thriller Watcher.