Culture Bites: Decoding Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department

In this week’s episode of the Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal discuss the impact of the intense rain and floods that hit the UAE last week, which was the country's largest recorded rainfall in 75 years, with significant disruption felt across the Emirates. They also highlight the community efforts to support those affected by the severe weather.

The hosts then turn their attention to the Venice Biennale, the international art exhibition that takes place in the Italian city every two years. Maan spotlights the Arab representation, listing some of the regional artists and pavilions taking part.

The hosts then dive into Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last week. Farah gives an enthusiastic rundown of notable themes and tracks on the surprise double album, and the trio share their overall impression and their favourite tracks.

Listen to the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms.