Culture Bites: Sci-fi documentary about Palestine and Israel, Arab Cinema Week

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews discuss the ways art and culture can guide us through tough times and how people can be at their most creative during their darkest times, producing beautiful films, novels and poetry.

The hosts discuss Lyd, a sci-fi documentary about Israel and Palestine. The story documents a city that once connected Palestine to the world, looking at its past as Lyd and present as Lod in Israel. It also imagines, in animated scenes, what it could have become if the Nabka had not taken place. Click here for more information on Lyd.

They discuss the inaugural Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival, which runs until October 15, and will feature more than 1,000 poets, as well as regional and international authors.

Refaei and Andrews also delve into Arab Cinema Week – taking place this week – complete with a selection of fantastic films by Arab creators. The hosts then talk about what else is happening in the UAE, as Rock DJ singer Robbie Williams prepares to entertain fans at the Etihad Arena on October 18.