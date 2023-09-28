Culture Bites: Outdoor season in UAE and Arabic hip-hop

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about what to do during the long weekend in the UAE, which marks the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

Farah shares her recommendations for places to visit as the weekend coincides with the reopening of many outdoor activities in the country, including Hatta Wadi Hub, as the weather starts to cool.

The hosts discuss the end of the historical film and TV writers strike in Hollywood, what changes the writers (and viewers) are anticipating and which shows will be back on our screens next month.

As this year the world is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop, Enas talks about her passion for the music genre and cultural movement, which started in New York City in 1973. She also shares a songs from her favourite Arab hip-hop artists.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal has a list of creative events to check out this week, including Alserkal Lates in Alserkal Avenue and the Opera House Gallery's Fernando Botero exhibition at Atlantis The Royal.