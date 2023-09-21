Culture Bites: Talking exhibitions, portraits and TV

In the first episode of Culture Bites podcast, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews talk about their passion for arts and culture in the UAE and why they decided to explore more of this vibrant scene.

The hosts shared their thoughts on the new Letters of Light exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi, which showcases some of the oldest and rarest texts of the three monotheistic religions.

Commenting on the Taylor Swift and Beyonce reporters vacancies at one of the largest newspapers in the US, they also discussed what the writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood mean for movies, TV and reality shows.

Arts and Culture reporter Maan Jalal also gave a roundup of the must-see exciting exhibitions in the UAE this week, and his take on John Wick prequel The Continental.