Inside Borouge: The UAE's petrochemical powerhouse

This episode was produced in partnership with Adnoc Group

In this special episode of Business Extra, host Khaled Abuljebain sits down with Yan Martin Nufer, chief financial officer of Abu Dhabi-based Borouge, to explore how one of the region’s industrial giants is driving long-term value through innovation, technology and strategic expansion.

From delivering one of the largest IPOs in the UAE to returning more than $15.5 billion in dividends, Borouge has positioned itself at the forefront of the global materials sector.

Mr Nufer explains how Borouge’s proprietary technology is shaping next-generation materials, improving product durability, efficiency and sustainability across applications from medical devices to advanced packaging and energy systems.

The conversation also looks ahead to the Borouge 4 plant in Al Ruwais, a $6.2 billion mega-project nearing completion, and how next-generation manufacturing platforms are expanding the company’s capabilities to serve global demand.

Mr Nufer also discusses the company’s global ambitions, including potential expansion into China, and the broader vision behind building a more resilient, globally integrated materials business.

Borouge is a UAE-based petrochemicals company that produces advanced plastics used across industries from health care and infrastructure to energy and manufacturing.

Formed through a partnership between Adnoc and Borealis, it combines access to energy resources with cutting-edge materials technology, supplying high-performance products to global markets.