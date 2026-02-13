Podcasts
Business Extra

Inside Mashreq Bank's strategy to predict customer needs

Anticipatory banking uses AI and machine learning to predict customer financial needs before they are consciously expressed

The National

February 13, 2026

This episode was produced by The National in partnership with Mashreq Bank

In this special episode of Business Extra, guest host Khaled Abuljebain sits down with Radu Topliceanu, executive vice president of Mashreq Bank and global head of Mashreq Neo.

The discussion centres on how Mashreq Neo is redefining digital banking in the UAE through its focus on simplicity, accessibility and meaningful customer value.

Mr Topliceanu explains why Mashreq Neo is conceived as more than a digital bank. He describes a broader move towards a connected financial ecosystem that brings together payments, savings and investments within a single mobile platform.

The conversation explores the idea of anticipatory banking and the role of AI and machine learning in understanding customer intent, enabling hyper-personalised experiences and delivering relevant financial insights.

The episode also looks at the balance between digital automation and human interaction, highlighting the importance of trust, transparency and seamless support in financial services.

Mr Topliceanu considers how customer engagement is evolving beyond traditional product selling, with greater emphasis on financial well-being and long-term relationships.

Across the episode, he talks about the promise of open banking to provide customers with a clearer, aggregated view of their finances, as well as how Mashreq Neo Plus and Neo Plus Saver contribute to a more integrated and flexible banking experience.

The conversation also touches on emerging technologies, including the convergence of different AI capabilities and the future implications of quantum computing for banking security and innovation.

Updated: February 13, 2026, 9:44 AM
