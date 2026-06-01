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Trending Middle East

Missiles over Kuwait, US-Iran strikes continue and some UAE rules change

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

June 01, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Gulf faces renewed tensions after Kuwait’s air defence systems intercept missile and drone threats, forcing flights to be diverted.

We also look at further military exchanges around the Strait of Hormuz, where the US says it carried out self-defence strikes on Iranian sites and Tehran claims it responded by attacking a facility linked to American operations.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says troops are moving deeper into Lebanese territory, while Israeli forces report their deepest ground advance in 26 years despite an existing ceasefire.

The US also puts forward a new proposal aimed at reducing tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with separate talks held with leaders in Beirut and Israel.

And in the UAE, new laws come into force affecting salary payments, the legal age of adulthood, road tolls and parking fees.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 01, 2026, 6:16 AM
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