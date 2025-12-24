Podcasts
Business Extra

How Adnoc Gas is expanding its network to meet AI data centre demands

Chief executive explains how company secured 15 to 20-year supply deals

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicApple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
The National

December 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

This episode was produced in partnership with the Adnoc Group

From powering AI data centres to ensuring long-term energy security, Adnoc Gas is shaping what reliable, sustainable and scalable energy looks like in the modern era.

Adnoc Gas is expanding its network of more than 3,500 kilometres of pipelines, reaching new AI data centres in Abu Dhabi and scaling liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity to meet rising global demand, all while maintaining long-term resilience and sustainability.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, chief executive of Adnoc Gas, brings two decades of experience as one of the UAE’s leading energy executives, from her early engineering days to leading Adnoc LNG through a historic transformation and now steering Adnoc C Gas into a new era of growth, innovation and inclusion.

As the first chairwoman of Adnoc’s Gender Balance Committee, she is also redefining leadership in the energy sector.

In this special episode of Business Extra podcast, Ms Al Nuaimi joins host Khaled Abuljebain to reveal how the company secured 15 to 20-year supply agreements and completed the Ruwais Low-Carbon LNG project, the Mena region’s first LNG export facility powered entirely by clean energy.

Updated: December 24, 2025, 2:53 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of Adnoc Gas. Victor Besa / The National

How Adnoc Gas is expanding its network to meet AI data centre demands

Members of the forces of Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council, look on as they arrive in a mountainous area where they are launching a military operation in the southern province of Abyan, Yemen, December 15, 2025. REUTERS / Stringer

How Yemen’s power balance is shifting again

Culture Bites

From Zayed National Museum to Unesco's list, how Arab heritage is preserved

A photo taken while embedded with the Israeli Army and cleared by Israeli military censors shows Israeli soldiers from the special unit Yahalom next to an underground tunnel in the Al-Shaboura neighborhood of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 08 December 2025 (issued 09 December 2025). Lieutenant Hadar Goldin was reportedly held captive in the tunnel in recent years, before his body was handed over by Hamas. The tunnel is over seveb kilometers long and approximately 25 meters deep. EPA / ATEF SAFADI

What’s stalling phase two of the Gaza ceasefire?

More podcasts

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          On The Money