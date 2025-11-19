Podcasts
Business Extra

What you need to do to retire comfortably in the UAE

Financial coach offers tips on where and when to start figuring out your retirement plans

Salim A. Essaid
November 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Millions of people move to the UAE for higher incomes, but after working hard for years and even decades, they face the big question: "How much do I need to retire comfortably?"

Living costs are rising and foreign residents of the UAE do not have the same pension schemes available elsewhere in the world. This leaves them having to rely on personal planning and savings, which can feel overwhelming.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim A Essaid explores the options available to maximise savings and grow your money, and asks how to avoid retirement mistakes. To figure this all out, he is joined by Dubai-based financial coach Jay Adrian Tolentino.

Updated: November 19, 2025, 6:01 AM
Podcast

