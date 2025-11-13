Reimagining the factory floor: How Tetra Pak Factory OS powers sustainable food production

This episode was produced in partnership with Tetra Pak

In this special episode of Business Extra, host Eiten Zeerban is joined by Sean Sims, Global Vice President of Automation and Solutions at Tetra Pak, who is in Dubai to unveil the company's latest innovation.

With a career spanning automation, robotics, AI and smart factory innovation, Sean explains how automation in food and beverage manufacturing is evolving and how it goes far beyond buzzwords.

Sean introduces Tetra Pak Factory OS, a new end-to-end digital and automation ecosystem designed to help producers tackle some of the industry's most complex challenges, from operational efficiency and sustainability to predictive decision-making and cybersecurity.

The episode breaks down what Tetra Pak Factory OS is, why it launched globally from the Middle East, and how the system helps manufacturers reduce waste, improve energy efficiency, and drive long-term ROI.

From Lego analogies to hammer-and-nail metaphors, this conversation demystifies AI-driven automation and explores the mindset and skills needed to transform tomorrow’s food production.

