Podcasts
Business Extra

How Adnoc L&S became a global logistics power

CEO Abdulkareem Al Masabi shares insights into how company has achieved growth despite downturn in global shipping industry

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
The National

October 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

This episode was produced in partnership with the Adnoc Group

Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc Logistics & Services, joins this episode of Business Extra to explore the rise of the UAE’s largest integrated maritime logistics company.

Now ranked as the second-largest player in global energy logistics, Adnoc L&S has expanded its role on the world stage with a combination of strategic foresight and resilient leadership.

Capt Al Masabi explains how the company has navigated market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty to complete a record IPO. He also outlines the long-term thinking behind its $10 billion fleet expansion and how securing $26 billion in long-term contracts is helping cement the UAE’s place in the energy logistics value chain.

The biog

From: Ras Al Khaimah

Age: 50

Profession: Electronic engineer, worked with Etisalat for the past 20 years

Hobbies: 'Anything that involves exploration, hunting, fishing, mountaineering, the sea, hiking, scuba diving, and adventure sports'

Favourite quote: 'Life is so simple, enjoy it'

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Director: Scott Cooper

Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong

Rating: 4/5

On Women's Day
While you're here
The%C2%A0specs%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.4-litre%2C%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeight-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E617hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E750Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh630%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
GIANT REVIEW

Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan

Director: Athale

Rating: 4/5

Q&A with Dash Berlin

Welcome back. What was it like to return to RAK and to play for fans out here again?
It’s an amazing feeling to be back in the passionate UAE again. Seeing the fans having a great time that is what it’s all about.

You're currently touring the globe as part of your Legends of the Feels Tour. How important is it to you to include the Middle East in the schedule?
The tour is doing really well and is extensive and intensive at the same time travelling all over the globe. My Middle Eastern fans are very dear to me, it’s good to be back.

You mix tracks that people know and love, but you also have a visually impressive set too (graphics etc). Is that the secret recipe to Dash Berlin's live gigs?
People enjoying the combination of the music and visuals are the key factor in the success of the Legends Of The Feel tour 2018.

Have you had some time to explore Ras al Khaimah too? If so, what have you been up to?
Coming fresh out of Las Vegas where I continue my 7th annual year DJ residency at Marquee, I decided it was a perfect moment to catch some sun rays and enjoy the warm hospitality of Bab Al Bahr.

 

While you're here
Dust and sand storms compared

Sand storm

  • Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains
  • Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand
  • Duration: Short-lived, typically localised
  • Travel distance: Limited 
  • Source: Open desert areas with strong winds

Dust storm

  • Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles
  • Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense
  • Duration: Can linger for days
  • Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres
  • Source: Can be carried from distant regions
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Company&nbsp;profile

Name: Thndr

Started: October 2020

Founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: pre-seed of $800,000

Funding stage: series A; $20 million

Investors: Tiger Global, Beco Capital, Prosus Ventures, Y Combinator, Global Ventures, Abdul Latif Jameel, Endure Capital, 4DX Ventures, Plus VC,  Rabacap and MSA Capital

On Women's Day
Islamophobia definition

A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.

Updated: October 22, 2025, 2:35 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

Adnoc Logistics & Services chief executive Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi. Antonie Robertson / The National

How Adnoc L&S became a global logistics power

How Al Ain shaped Ghaliaa Chaker's music and her debut album

How Al Ain shaped Ghaliaa Chaker's music and her debut album

A Palestinian fighter from Hamas's Qassam Brigades stands guard as the remains of Israeli hostages are transported through Gaza city to be handed to Israel. EPA

Who will fill security vacuum in Gaza?

Host Rachel Kelly sits down with Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and IUCN Councillor for West Asia.

How the UAE became a leading global voice for conservation

More podcasts

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          On The Money