How Adnoc L&S became a global logistics power

This episode was produced in partnership with the Adnoc Group

Capt Abdulkareem Al Masabi, chief executive of Adnoc Logistics & Services, joins this episode of Business Extra to explore the rise of the UAE’s largest integrated maritime logistics company.

Now ranked as the second-largest player in global energy logistics, Adnoc L&S has expanded its role on the world stage with a combination of strategic foresight and resilient leadership.

Capt Al Masabi explains how the company has navigated market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty to complete a record IPO. He also outlines the long-term thinking behind its $10 billion fleet expansion and how securing $26 billion in long-term contracts is helping cement the UAE’s place in the energy logistics value chain.

