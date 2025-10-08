Podcasts
What can Donald Trump’s Gaza economic plan offer without Palestinian sovereignty?

Examining the challenges of doing business under occupation

Salim A. Essaid
October 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza peace promises investment corridors and special economic zones. But without sovereign control, how can the Palestinian economy survive?

In Palestine, everything from the movement of goods to collecting taxes depends on approval from the Israeli government. The result is an economy that functions but is fundamentally constrained. It grows, but only within parameters set by an external power.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Salim Essaid delves into one of the world’s most complex economic realities, examining what doing business looks like under constraint, how aid and donor priorities are often misaligned, and why real growth requires more than money.

Joining the conversation is Raja Khalidi, director general of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute and a veteran of more than 30 years at the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

Together they explore the broader question of whether any international economic plan can succeed if it does not address the underlying structures of occupation.

