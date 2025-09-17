Podcasts
Business Extra

How Fed's interest rates decision affects economic policies and consumers in the Gulf

Cut would mark major shift after US central bank held rate steady for nine months

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Salim A. Essaid
Salim A. Essaid

September 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

It’s a big week for global economies tied to the dollar with the US Federal Reserve widely expected to cut interest rates at its meeting.

Interest rates are a signal of how the Fed views the health of the economy and where it thinks things are heading. The decision heavily affects the economies of Gulf countries such as the Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, whose currencies are tied to the dollar.

It also directly affects consumers. For example, a cut could make it cheaper to borrow to buy a car or a home, and to use your credit card, but may also lower returns on your savings.

In this week's Business Extra, host Salim Essaid is joined by James Swanston, a senior Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, to explain how the Fed's decision on interest rates could ripple through the region’s economies.

More from this package
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
You might also like
While you're here
While you're here
Moon Music

Artist: Coldplay

Label: Parlophone/Atlantic

Number of tracks: 10

Rating: 3/5

More from Neighbourhood Watch
Read more
Plastic tipping points
The specs

Engine: 8.0-litre, quad-turbo 16-cylinder

Transmission: 7-speed auto

0-100kmh 2.3 seconds

0-200kmh 5.5 seconds

0-300kmh 11.6 seconds

Power: 1500hp

Torque: 1600Nm

Price: Dh13,400,000

On sale: now

Match info

Costa Rica 0

Serbia 1
Kolarov (56')

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on this story:
Recommended
More on Quran memorisation:
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
About Tenderd

Started: May 2018

Founder: Arjun Mohan

Based: Dubai

Size: 23 employees 

Funding: Raised $5.8m in a seed fund round in December 2018. Backers include Y Combinator, Beco Capital, Venturesouq, Paul Graham, Peter Thiel, Paul Buchheit, Justin Mateen, Matt Mickiewicz, SOMA, Dynamo and Global Founders Capital

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

While you're here
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
While you're here
Transgender report
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Read more about the coronavirus
Our commentary on Brexit
Our commentary on Brexit
While you're here
More from Con Coughlin
ZAYED SUSTAINABILITY PRIZE
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

The Perfect Couple

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Jack Reynor

Creator: Jenna Lamia

Rating: 3/5

Updated: September 17, 2025, 2:48 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

Displaced Palestinians flee from northern Gaza, where the Israeli military is carrying out an operation in Gaza city. Reuters

UN inquiry finds genocide in Gaza, and Trump in the UK

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building is seen in Washington, D. C. , U. S. , June 14, 2022. REUTERS / Sarah Silbiger / File Photo

How Fed's interest rates decision affects economic policies and consumers in the Gulf

Tarab Sons of Yusuf

Ya'koob Al Refaie on Sons of Yusuf and Kuwaiti hip-hop

Emir Of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attends the opening of the emergency Arab-Islamic summit, to discuss the Israeli attack on Hamas on the Gulf country's soil, in Doha, Qatar September 15, 2025. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Arab and Islamic states condemn Israel, and talks on Nato-style alliance

More podcasts

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

          By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
          On The Money